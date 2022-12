Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) 1-7

Naomh Abán (Cork) 0-4

ALYSSA MANLEY SCORED the game’s only goal as Salthill-Knocknacarra were crowned LGFA All-Ireland junior champions for the first time.

Manley’s late goal steered the Galway club to a six-point victory over Naomh Abán of Cork in Saturday’s rescheduled final in Fethard, Tipperary.

More to follow…