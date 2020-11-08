Sam Bennett pipped to win in final stage of Vuelta as Roglic defends crown after Tour agony

SLOVENIA’S PRIMOZ ROGLIC won the Vuelta a Espana for the second time in as many years on Sunday to make up for his crushing disappointment at the Tour de France.

In today’s final stage, Ireland’s Sam Bennett was pipped to victory by Pascal Ackermann, beaten in a photo finish.

Sam Bennett is agonisingly beaten to a stage victory at the Vuelta this afternoon.

Bennett looked like he might edge it when the Irishman powered through in a fast and furious last 100 metres but Ackermann held on.

“I wasn’t sure who won at the finish and I was asking Sam who won,” said Ackermann.

“The team are so happy about the victory and I have to say thank you to my teammates. I think that today was an amazing lead-out. You could see it on the television. I’m really happy to take the victory, and I’m just so happy.”

The day though belonged to Roglic, who had never been lower than fourth in the overall race and now has a second success to go with his 11 stage wins in the Grand Tours.

Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic, meanwhile, becomes the first rider to defend the Vuelta since Roberto Heras in 2005.

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz finished runner-up after leading the general classification for five stages and putting Roglic under intense pressure in the penultimate stage on Saturday.

But Roglic rallied to avoid another collapse and instead took a 24-second advantage into the last day, which he maintained to cross the line as a worthy champion.

Britain’s Hugh Carthy secured third place while Ireland’s Dan Martin and Spaniard Enric Mas completed the top five.

Roglic’s triumph will taste particularly sweet after a late collapse cost him victory in the Tour in September, when he fell away at the end, allowing compatriot Tadej Pogacar to claim first place.

There was no flinching this time around, the 31-year-old a deserved winner and arguably rider of the year at the end of an unprecedented cycling season.

It was a final-stage procession for Roglic, who linked arms with Carapaz and Carthy en route to Madrid, with the podium separated by only 75 seconds.

“My whole team is special and we’ve done special things all year,” said Roglic earlier on Sunday.

“This Vuelta they’ve pushed even when we’ve not been in our best moments. We’ve done our best and it’s been amazing. I’m really happy and glad that I’m part of this team.”

Dan Martin finished 56th in today’s stage for a fourth-placed finish in the overall classification, which was the highest Irish finish since Sean Kelly won the Vuelta in 1988.

Bennett, meanwhile, finished 137th in the final rankings.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney