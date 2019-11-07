This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Sam Bennett parts ways with BORA - hansgrohe after team accepts rider's wishes

The 29-year-old is now expected to join Deceuninck-QuickStep.

By Ben Blake Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 11:12 AM
Bennett after winning Stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Bennett after winning Stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana.
Bennett after winning Stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana.
Image: Imago/PA Images

IRISH CYCLIST SAM Bennett has left BORA – hansgrohe. 

The 29-year-old, who won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana this year, has been eager to part ways with the German team for some time. 

They have finally accepted his wishes and Bennett looks set to join Deceuninck-QuickStep in 2020, according to cyclingnews.com.

“After a great story of success in the past years, BORA – hansgrohe and Sam Bennett have decided to go separate ways,” a statement reads. 

“Over the last six years, BORA – hansgrohe developed Sam Bennett into one of the best sprinters in the peloton. Against this background it however became more and more difficult to align the team’s and rider’s goals.

Therefore, BORA – hansgrohe’s management has decided to accept Sam Bennett’s wish to leave BORA – hansgrohe and continue his journey with another team.

“BORA – hansgrohe wishes Sam Bennett all the best for his future and hopes that he can live up to his sporting dreams.”

