Burns grabs US Open lead with Scott and Spaun one back

SAM BURNS OUTDUELED fellow American J.J. Spaun down the stretch to grab a one-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the US Open, setting the stage for a Sunday showdown at punishing Oakmont.

Burns fired a one-under par 69 to stand on four-under par with Australian Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, and Spaun sharing second on three-under and Norway’s Viktor Hovland fourth on one-under.

Burns, whose most recent win came at the 2023 WGC Match Play, and Spaun each found the right rough at 18 but Burns made the green and two-putted for par while Spaun found a bunker and two-putted for bogey.

Spaun, whose only PGA Tour win came at the 2022 Texas Open, shot 69 and was happy despite the setback at 18.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, birdied three of the last six holes to fire a 67. The 44-year-old can be the second-oldest US Open winner after American Hale Irwin, who was 45 when he won in 1990. Scott would also have the longest gap between major titles.

Hovland blasted out of a bunker to set up a tap-in bogey at 17, but made bogey from a bunker at 18 to shoot 70.

The four will play in the last two pairings once again on Sunday in a tension-packed final round for the €3.7 million ($4.3m) top prize.

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz fired a 67 to stand fifth on level par 210, a stumble at the last hole dooming a bogey-free bid.

Ortiz made the cut for only the third time in 10 majors and has never finished in a major top 50.

World number two Rory McIlroy made bogeys on three of his last five holes to fire a 74 and slip to 10-over par for the tournament.

– © AFP 2025