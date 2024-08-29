Ex-captain Cane returns for All Blacks against Springboks

FORMER CAPTAIN SAM Cane has been named in the All Blacks team to face South Africa in a crunch Rugby Championship match, while Scott Barrett returns from injury to skipper the visitors.
Cane was named at open-side flank for the Test at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park on Saturday [4pm, Sky Sports Action], his first start for New Zealand since he was shown a red card in the World Cup final defeat to the Springboks last October.
“Sam has been incredible off the field for us. It’s an opportunity for him to be that Test veteran we need with that experience and calmness,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson told reporters.
The 32-year-old Cane replaces Dalton Papali’i, who is sidelined by a thumb injury.
Barrett will captain the All Blacks having missed the two recent home Tests against Argentina with a finger injury.
New Zealand won on their last visit to Ellis Park when fly-half Richie Mo’unga kicked 15 points to seal a 35-23 win in 2022.
“Ellis Park is an iconic ground, with the whole experience you want as many players as you can who have experienced it before,” Robertson said.
“There will be some tough moments out there. They know what it takes.”
South Africa and New Zealand will meet again in Cape Town on 7 September.
South Africa lead the championship table after back-to-back wins over the Wallabies in Australia.
New Zealand are second following a win and a defeat in their home Tests against Argentina.
South Africa have included fit-again Eben Etzebeth on the bench as a late call-up. The veteran lock had initially been left out of the matchday squad with a minor back injury.
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says double World Cup winner Etzebeth has recovered fully and will provide cover off the bench at lock.
Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will start in the second row for South Africa due to an injury crisis in that position.
New Zealand
15. Beauden Barrett
14. Will Jordan
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jordie Barrett (vice-captain)
11. Caleb Clarke
10. Damian McKenzie
9. TJ Perenara
1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Codie Taylor (vice-captain)
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Scott Barrett (captain)
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea (vice-captain)
Replacements:
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Fletcher Newell
19 .Sam Darry
20. Samipeni Finau
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Mark Tele’a
South Africa
15. Aphelele Fassi
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
9. Cobus Reinach
1. Ox Nche
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Pieter-Steph du Toit
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Ben-Jason Dixon
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Vincent Koch
19. Eben Etzebeth
20. Elrigh Louw
21. Kwagga Smith
22. Grant Williams
23. Handre Pollard