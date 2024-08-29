Ex-captain Cane returns for All Blacks against Springboks

FORMER CAPTAIN SAM Cane has been named in the All Blacks team to face South Africa in a crunch Rugby Championship match, while Scott Barrett returns from injury to skipper the visitors.

Cane was named at open-side flank for the Test at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park on Saturday [4pm, Sky Sports Action], his first start for New Zealand since he was shown a red card in the World Cup final defeat to the Springboks last October.

“Sam has been incredible off the field for us. It’s an opportunity for him to be that Test veteran we need with that experience and calmness,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson told reporters.

The 32-year-old Cane replaces Dalton Papali’i, who is sidelined by a thumb injury.

Barrett will captain the All Blacks having missed the two recent home Tests against Argentina with a finger injury.

New Zealand won on their last visit to Ellis Park when fly-half Richie Mo’unga kicked 15 points to seal a 35-23 win in 2022.

“Ellis Park is an iconic ground, with the whole experience you want as many players as you can who have experienced it before,” Robertson said.

“There will be some tough moments out there. They know what it takes.”

South Africa and New Zealand will meet again in Cape Town on 7 September.

South Africa lead the championship table after back-to-back wins over the Wallabies in Australia.

New Zealand are second following a win and a defeat in their home Tests against Argentina.

South Africa have included fit-again Eben Etzebeth on the bench as a late call-up. The veteran lock had initially been left out of the matchday squad with a minor back injury.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says double World Cup winner Etzebeth has recovered fully and will provide cover off the bench at lock.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will start in the second row for South Africa due to an injury crisis in that position.

New Zealand

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett (vice-captain)

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Damian McKenzie

9. TJ Perenara

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Codie Taylor (vice-captain)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea (vice-captain)

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19 .Sam Darry

20. Samipeni Finau

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Mark Tele’a

South Africa

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Pieter-Steph du Toit

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Ben-Jason Dixon

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Vincent Koch

19. Eben Etzebeth

20. Elrigh Louw

21. Kwagga Smith

22. Grant Williams

23. Handre Pollard

– © AFP 2024