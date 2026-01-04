Ireland U21 international Sam Curtis scores on Chesterfield debut

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Under-21 international Sam Curtis joined Chesterfield FC on loan today — and scored in a 2-2 draw against MK Dons.

It was a memorable debut for the Meath 20-year-old: he started the comeback with a 67th-minute header, before former Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg bagged the equaliser in the 94th minute.

The win moves Chesterfield up to seventh in League Two.

Curtis’ loan move from Sheffield United (until the end of the season) was announced alongside those of Sammy Braybrooke and Sil Swinkels this morning.

The right-back went straight into the XI, alongside Swinkels, and played 76 minutes.

“Alright Spireites, really happy to make my debut today,” he said in a club video posted on X afterwards.

“The travelling fans were absolutely amazing. Happy to score and help the team get a well-deserved point. See you next Saturday at home, looking forward to it.”

Curtis joined Sheffield United from St Patrick’s Athletic in January 2024. He featured just once for the Blades this season — in their 2-1 League Cup loss to Birmingham last August.

The Navan man made 36 senior appearances across two loan spells last year, lining out for Portsmouth in League One and Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone.