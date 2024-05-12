'He has to get up to speed': Blades boss sets expectation for Sam Curtis after Premier League debut

MEATH TEENAGER SAM Curtis “has to get up to speed” if he wants to be a first-team regular at relegated Sheffield United, Blades boss Chris Wilder warned.

The 18-year-old was handed his Premier League debut on Saturday, coming off the bench for the final 27 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

“He got his chance,” Wilder said in his post-match press conference when asked to assess Curtis’s performance.

“I think he will look back at it and think, wow, it’s a different league, it’s a different set-up, it’s a different pace to everything.”

Curtis was named 2023 PFAI Young Player of the Year as he helped St Patrick’s Athletic to the FAI Cup, before moving to Bramall Lane in January on a long-term deal until the summer of 2027.

Wilder said: “It wasn’t by any means an accomplished debut but it’ll give him a taste of what the Premier League is like, and how physical it is, and how quick it is.

“He has to get up to speed as well if he wants to be part of everything going forward.”