The key talking points after All-Ireland senior football group stage draw

TODAY’S DRAW FOR the All-Ireland group stages, ignites the national football championship conversation as the provincial action is reaching its’ end point.

With the finals in Munster and Connacht this weekend, and in Ulster and Leinster on Sundaty 11 May, there is an element of speculation when examining each group.

Let’s take a closer look at each group as to what could emerge later this season.

Sam Maguire Draw

Group 1: Ulster winner (Armagh/Donegal), Connacht runner-up (Galway/Mayo), Tyrone, Cavan

Three Ulster teams will be in this group, making it a tricky place for either Galway or Mayo: the runners-up in the Connacht final will have to travel to play Tyrone and face either Armagh or Donegal at a neutral venue.

The winner of Armagh or Donegal will start their All-Ireland series with a home tie against Tyrone. That could be either be a repeat of this year’s thrilling Ulster semi-final which was settled by a late Rory Grugan free, or last year’s Ulster semi-final which went to extra-time. Points from Shane O’Donnell and Paddy McBrearty proved the difference that day to give Donegal victory over Tyrone by 0-18 to 0-16.

Cavan and Tyrone have already met in the Ulster championship this year where Malachy O’Rourke’s side were comfortable seven-point winners.

Roscommon's Enda Smith. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Group 2: Munster winner (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runner-up (Louth/Meath), Roscommon, Cork

Barring a big upset on Sunday, Kerry are likely to go into Group 2 as Munster champions. That would set up an intriguing rematch away to Cork who are already in this group after their extra-time battle in the Munster semi-final. These sides were also pitted together in the 2023 All-Ireland group stage where Kerry prevailed after a David Clifford penalty helped secure a two-point victory in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Both Louth and Meath were in Kerry’s Sam Maguire group last year, where they lost out heavily to the Kingdom by 14 and 15 points respectively, although Louth did progress as far as the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Roscommon and Cork are also familiar foes having met in the league this year and in the 2023 All-Ireland group stage. Davy Burke’s side cruised to a 14-point victory in the Division 2 tie, with Ben O’Carroll and Enda Smith scoring second-half goals. The 2023 preliminary quarter-final meeting was a much tighter affair with substitute Kevin O’Donovan bagging a late winner.

Down's Pat Havern. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Group 3: Leinster winner (Louth/Meath), Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare), Monaghan, Down.

There is plenty of familiarity in this group as Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Down were all in Division 2 this year. There are potentially some interesting local derbies to look forward to as well.

If Louth succeed in the Leinster final, they will take on neighbours Monaghan (Round 1 at home) and Down (Round 2 away). This could be a tricky group for the Munster runners-up as they will have to travel to Monaghan in Round 2 and face either Louth or Meath at a neutral venue in Round 3. But they will also start their Group 3 campaign with a home tie against Down.

Louth and Monaghan were Group 4 residents in last year’s All-Ireland series where they played out a 2-10 apiece draw before subsequently qualifying out of the group. Clare and Monaghan also collided in the 2023 group stage, when Monaghan were five-point winners in Clones.

Derry midfielder Brendan Rogers. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Group 4: Connacht winner (Galway/Mayo), Ulster runner-up (Armagh/Donegal), Dublin, Derry.

With Dublin and Derry already waiting in Group 4, there is already an extra incentive in winning the Ulster final as it would mean dodging those potential landmines.

Additionally, we could see the All-Ireland finalists reunited either here or in Group 1. Armagh and Galway have met in the last two All-Ireland group stages, where Armagh topped the group on both occasions to take the All-Ireland quarter-final spot, thus condemning Galway to the preliminary quarter-finals. They could be meeting in Round 3 if they both end up here.

The rivalry between Mayo and Dublin is well established and another exciting installment could be in store in Round 1. They squared off in last year’s group stage, playing out a draw in Round 3.

Derry lost to Armagh and Galway in the group stage last year and were relegated from Division 1 this year, but will still be a tricky destination for the Connacht champions in Round 2.

Fixtures…

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 17/18 May

Group 1: Connacht runner up (Mayo/Galway) v Cavan

Group 2: Munster winner (Kerry/Clare) v Roscommon

Group 3: Munster runner up (Kerry/Clare) v Down

Group 4: Connacht winner (Mayo/Galway) v Dublin

Weekend 24/25 May

Group 1: Ulster winner (Armagh/Donegal) v Tyrone

Group 2: Leinster runner up (Meath/Louth) v Cork

Group 3: Leinster winner (Meath/Louth) v Monaghan

Group 4: Ulster runner up (Armagh/Donegal) v Derry

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 31 May/1 June

Group 1

Tyrone v Connacht runner up (Mayo/Galway)

Cavan v Ulster winner (Armagh/Donegal)

Group 2

Roscommon v Leinster runner up (Meath/Louth)

Cork v Munster winner (Kerry/Clare)

Group 3

Monaghan v Munster runner up (Kerry/Clare)

Down v Leinster winner (Meath/Louth)

Group 4

Dublin v Ulster runner up (Armagh/Donegal)

Derry v Connacht winner (Mayo/Galway)

Round 3 (neutral venue)

Weekend of 14/15 June

Group 1

Ulster winner (Armagh/Donegal) v Connacht runner up (Mayo/Galway)

Tyrone v Cavan

Group 2

Munster winner (Kerry/Clare) v Leinster runner up (Meath/Louth)

Roscommon v Cork

Group 3

Leinster winner (Meath/Louth) v Munster runner up (Kerry/Clare)

Monaghan v Down

Group 4

Connacht winner (Mayo/Galway) v Ulster runner up (Armagh/Donegal)

Dublin v Derry

