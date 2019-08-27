This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Exeter Chiefs forward Skinner ruled out of Scotland's World Cup campaign

Sam Skinner won’t be travelling to Japan after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win against France.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 3:31 PM
Exeter Chiefs and Scotland forward Sam Skinner.
SAM SKINNER WILL miss the Rugby World Cup due to a hamstring injury, with Scotland calling up Tim Swinson to train with the squad instead.

Skinner sustained the issue in Saturday’s 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield as Scotland continued their preparations before heading to Japan.

Scans later the same day revealed an injury and projected recovery time meaning the Exeter Chiefs player would be unable “to play a meaningful part” at the World Cup, Scotland revealed today.

Glasgow Warriors forward Swinson, who has 38 caps for his country, will provide training cover in Skinner’s absence.

Tommy Seymour and Blade Thomson were also forced off in Scotland’s victory at the weekend.

Scotland will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Murray joins Bernard and Gavan with all the latest from training camp in Portugal, including a concerning update on Joey Carbery’s fitness. Plus, BBC Scotland’s Tom English explains why the Scots have a negative perception of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

