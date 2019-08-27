Exeter Chiefs forward Skinner ruled out of Scotland's World Cup campaign

SAM SKINNER WILL miss the Rugby World Cup due to a hamstring injury, with Scotland calling up Tim Swinson to train with the squad instead.

Skinner sustained the issue in Saturday’s 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield as Scotland continued their preparations before heading to Japan.

Scans later the same day revealed an injury and projected recovery time meaning the Exeter Chiefs player would be unable “to play a meaningful part” at the World Cup, Scotland revealed today.

Glasgow Warriors forward Swinson, who has 38 caps for his country, will provide training cover in Skinner’s absence.

Tommy Seymour and Blade Thomson were also forced off in Scotland’s victory at the weekend.

Scotland will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Yokohama on 22 September.

