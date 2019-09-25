This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Samoa's Lee-Lo and Matu'u cited for dangerous tackles against Russia

Ed Fidow has also been given a citing commissioner warning.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 7:59 AM
58 minutes ago 1,878 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4823800

SAMOA CENTRE REY Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu’u have been cited for dangerous tackles in their side’s 34-9 win over Russia at the Rugby World Cup yesterday.

Referee Romain Poite yellow-carded the Samoan pair for their hits in the victory over the Russians, although the Frenchman was heavily criticised for not showing them red.

japan-rugby-wcup-russia-samoa Romain Poite raises his yellow card yesterday. Source: Jae Hong

Samoa’s win came just hours after World Rugby had released a statement criticising the standard of officiating in the early games at the World Cup in Japan, after a dangerous tackle by Australia’s Reece Hodge against Fiji had been missed.

Hodge has since been cited for that hit, with a hearing to take place today.

World Rugby has now announced the citing of both Lee-Lo and Matu’u for their dangerous tackles, with their hearing set to take place in Tokyo. The judicial panel will include former Munster player John Langford.

The date and time of the hearing has not yet been confirmed.

World Rugby has also announced that Samoa wing Ed Fidow has received a citing commissioner warning for punching or striking in the game against Russia.

The warning goes onto Fidow’s disciplinary record and he would face a disciplinary hearing if he accumulates any combination of three warnings or yellow cards during the tournament.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie