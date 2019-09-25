Samoa's Lee-Lo and Matu'u cited for dangerous tackles against Russia

SAMOA CENTRE REY Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu’u have been cited for dangerous tackles in their side’s 34-9 win over Russia at the Rugby World Cup yesterday.

Referee Romain Poite yellow-carded the Samoan pair for their hits in the victory over the Russians, although the Frenchman was heavily criticised for not showing them red.

Romain Poite raises his yellow card yesterday. Source: Jae Hong

Samoa’s win came just hours after World Rugby had released a statement criticising the standard of officiating in the early games at the World Cup in Japan, after a dangerous tackle by Australia’s Reece Hodge against Fiji had been missed.

Hodge has since been cited for that hit, with a hearing to take place today.

World Rugby has now announced the citing of both Lee-Lo and Matu’u for their dangerous tackles, with their hearing set to take place in Tokyo. The judicial panel will include former Munster player John Langford.

The date and time of the hearing has not yet been confirmed.

World Rugby has also announced that Samoa wing Ed Fidow has received a citing commissioner warning for punching or striking in the game against Russia.

The warning goes onto Fidow’s disciplinary record and he would face a disciplinary hearing if he accumulates any combination of three warnings or yellow cards during the tournament.