Advertisement
More Stories
Ipswich Town and Ireland attacker Sammie Szmodics. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBoost

Ireland international Szmodics back in action for Ipswich following ankle injury

The 29-year-old attacker has missed the club’s last five games.
5.31pm, 7 Feb 2025

IRELAND ATTACKER SAMMIE Szmodics has returned to fitness following a recent ankle injury, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed.

The 29-year-old will be included in Ipswich’s squad for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie away to Frank Lampard’s Coventry, who currently sit 11th in the Championship but just three points outside the play-off places.

Szmodics has missed five games for Ipswich since being sidelined with the ankle issue just under a month ago.

“It’s good to have Sam back,” said McKenna. “He’s been an important figure with his goals, but also he’s a different type to the forwards we’ve had playing for the last couple of weeks. He’s also an older player for what has been a really young unit.”

Szmodics has scored four goals in 18 appearances for Ipswich this season and has earned himself fan-favourite status at Portman Road since joining from Blackburn last summer.

The 10-cap international made his Ireland debut during a 0-0 friendly draw at home to Belgium in March of last year.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie