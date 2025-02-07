IRELAND ATTACKER SAMMIE Szmodics has returned to fitness following a recent ankle injury, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed.
The 29-year-old will be included in Ipswich’s squad for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie away to Frank Lampard’s Coventry, who currently sit 11th in the Championship but just three points outside the play-off places.
Szmodics has missed five games for Ipswich since being sidelined with the ankle issue just under a month ago.
“It’s good to have Sam back,” said McKenna. “He’s been an important figure with his goals, but also he’s a different type to the forwards we’ve had playing for the last couple of weeks. He’s also an older player for what has been a really young unit.”
Szmodics has scored four goals in 18 appearances for Ipswich this season and has earned himself fan-favourite status at Portman Road since joining from Blackburn last summer.
The 10-cap international made his Ireland debut during a 0-0 friendly draw at home to Belgium in March of last year.
Ireland international Szmodics back in action for Ipswich following ankle injury
