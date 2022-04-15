Irish players Sammie Szmodics and Ronan Curtis net crucial goals for Posh and Pompey

IRISH STAR SAMMIE SZMODICS scored a vital goal for Peterborough as they produced a sensational comeback to cling onto their Championship status a little longer courtesy of a 2-1 triumph against 10-man Blackburn.

Grant McCann’s men were all but relegated when falling behind to Ben Brereton Diaz’s opener at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But Posh roared back to level through Sammie Szmodics – the English born attacking midfielder who qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother – before substitute Jack Marriott completed the turnaround to lift them off the bottom of the table.

All of the drama arrived in the space of 10 minutes late on and had a major impact at both ends of the table, with Posh still fighting to survive while Rovers’ play-off bid suffered a serious blow.

Meanwhile in League One, Ronan Curtis came off the bench to hit the winner in an eventful Good Friday contest with Lincoln at Fratton Park.

Former Derry winger Curtis was in the right place to deal with a loose ball and place it into an empty net.

Right place, right time: Ronan Curtis. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Back in the Championship, Scott Parker saw Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw at home to Middlesbrough as a positive step towards a Premier League return despite being frustrated by their play-off chasing visitors.

A win would have seen Bournemouth put clear daylight between them and their automatic promotion rivals.

But the Cherries found it hard to break down a determined Boro back-line, managing only two shots on target in the 90 minutes.

Head coach Parker said: “I think that’s a big point, that’s how I see it.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield missed the chance to cut the gap on second-placed Bournemouth after being held to a 2-2 draw by QPR.

Advertisement

The promotion-chasing Terriers twice held the lead before being pegged back by an impressive Rangers side.

Town got off to the perfect start when Yoann Barbet turned into his own net, before Luke Amos levelled just before half-time.

Harry Toffolo restored the home side’s advantage with a powerful header but the game turned when Sam McCallum cleared a shot off his own line before Sam Field equalised seconds later.

It leaves the Yorkshiremen four points behind Bournemouth and having played two games more.

Elsewhere, Reading manager Paul Ince praised his team’s togetherness and spirit following their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

A dramatic late winner from Tom McIntyre sealed all three points for Ince’s relegation-battling side.

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United thought they had rescued a point in the 90th minute when substitute Iliman Ndiaye cancelled out Lucas Joao’s first-half opener.

But McIntyre struck to move the Royals nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Ince said: “It was a fantastic performance from the boys. Since I have come here, they have been progressing and getting better. It was the best I have seen them play under me.”

He was not the only relieved coach as Hull’s Shota Arveladze expressed relief after the 2-1 win at home to Cardiff confirmed their position in next season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Arveladze’s men are now safe after early goals from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Lewie Coyle earned the Tigers three points.

Aden Flint scored a late header for Cardiff, but Hull calmly held on to end a run of six successive home defeats.

Arveladze said: “Now we can say definitely (Hull are staying up), it’s good.

“It’s lovely and it’s good for the coach and the players – it was great for us and them.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi admitted his side missed a golden opportunity to enhance their Sky Bet Championship survival prospects after they drew 1-1 at Swansea.

Claudio Gomes fired the Tykes ahead in the 54th minute in south Wales, but Olivier Ntcham equalised 10 minutes later.

The result left the Tykes 10 points from safety, with relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough both winning on Friday, and Asbaghi was frustrated his team’s performance did not yield a valuable victory.

“Overall, over the full 90 minutes, to come here to Swansea and be the better team, it’s a good performance even though we didn’t get the result,” said Asbaghi.

Nigel Pearson was pleased with Bristol City’s determination as they snatched a late 1-0 win away at Stoke.

The Robins found a breakthrough in the 84th minute in fortunate circumstances, with Jay Dasilva’s cross sailing beyond an unexpectant Jack Bonham in the hosts’ net.

Bristol City’s David Bentley and Stoke’s Jacob Brown were involved in a scuffle which ended up with BOTH players going over the hoardings! 😳 pic.twitter.com/edpL80GT0q — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 15, 2022

Michael O’Neill’s side had chances aplenty to have the game out of sight, with Jacob Brown testing Daniel Bentley and Lewis Baker prodding narrowly wide in the first half.

The Potters’ ascendancy continued beyond the interval, with Baker failing to convert an enticing Josh Maja delivery from close range while also having a delicate free-kick strike the crossbar.

The result ensures the Robins’ Championship status is secured for another season, while Stoke – who had won three out of four games entering the fixture – saw their mini-revival brought to a disappointing end.

A delighted Pearson said: “The most important thing was going to be some of the qualities we were missing last week, so I said about personality and I thought we showed it in abundance today.