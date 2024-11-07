Scandal-ridden Samoa's November absence only helping rugby league take over

By Illtud Dafydd

THE BEST TEAMS in Test rugby clash this weekend as the November internationals get into full swing with the likes of World Cup winners South Africa heading to Scotland and Ireland hosting New Zealand.

One country missing from the billing is Samoa.

The two-time World Cup quarter-finalists, who have produced some of the sport’s greats such as Brian ‘The Chiropractor’ Lima as well as the Tuilagi brothers, withdrew earlier this year from three scheduled games for this month.

In July, Lakapi Samoa, rugby’s governing body in the Pacific Island nation, sent a letter to World Rugby saying they were at risk of bankruptcy if their northern hemisphere tour went ahead.

“I was a bit disappointed in hearing that obviously these November Tests are exposure for a lot of players, especially players who haven’t really quite cracked professional rugby,” Samoa prop Paul Alo-Emile told AFP.

“I think there is still a lot of undiscovered talent coming from the islands, and a lot of really good young Samoan rugby players coming through.

“So I just think I was a bit sad for that, and also just another opportunity for us to play against some top-level teams on this side of the world.

“I just think it’s just a missed opportunity,” the Stade Francais front-rower added.

Off-field issues have haunted the sport in the nation of just 200,000 people since rugby turned professional in the 1990s with fundraising initiatives being organised to pay for the Manu Samoa’s overseas trips in recent seasons.

“It’s been out there for a while that there’s always something wrong with our rugby union community in Samoa,” centre UJ Seuteni said last month.

“It’s got to that point that it’s not even a surprise anymore.”

At last year’s World Cup pool stage, Samoa came within a point of eventual third-placed England, with a team coached by ex-centre Seilala Mapusua.

Mapusua benefitted from a World Rugby law change to be able to select ex-All Blacks such as Steven Luatua and Liam Sopoaga as well as former Australia playmaker Christian Leali’ifano.

In a surprise move Mapusua was then replaced by ex-Samoa front-rower Mahonri Schwalger in March.

“I was firmly behind Seilala Mapusua and his plans for what he had for Samoan rugby,” Alo-Emile said.

“When they let go of him, I had a feeling that Samoan rugby was going to be stuck again.

“I just feel like we’re just constantly taking one step forward and two steps backwards,” the 32-year-old added.

In September, following wins over Italy, the USA and Tonga, Schwalger was suspended after being charged with having sexual conduct with a person aged under 16.

“I don’t know the full details of it, I was shocked,” Alo-Emile said.

“I always had a good relationship with him.

“But it was a shock, to see someone of that calibre to be able to do those things,” he added.

Samoa’s rugby players are based across the world, such as Alo-Emile and Seuteni in France, and the same is the case for those who feature in the 13-a-side league code.

A month ago, the Penrith Panthers swept to Australia’s National Rugby League title, with a backbone of Samoans including national team skipper Jarome Luai.

Unlike the union team, Tao Samoa have travelled north this autumn, losing two Tests to England.

“I think there’s a danger of league taking over,” Seuteni said.

“Rugby league has been giving more to the community than what union has been doing for our country,” the 30-year-old added.

Later this month, the Samoa rugby union is holding its annual general meeting to elect a new president with their next Test matches set for July.

“It’s really put a lot of doubt in my mind whether I’m going to play again,” Alo-Emile said.

“I see all those issues happening off field and for me, I love playing for the jersey, I love, representing my family, but is it worth it?

“Is that sacrifice worth it that I don’t see my kids for a few months and I don’t see my family?

“And at the moment, the answer’s no.”

