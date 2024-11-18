Spain convert late penalty to defeat Switzerland as San Marino earn historic promotion

BRYAN ZARAGOZA WON and converted a late penalty to help Euro 2024 winners Spain beat Switzerland 3-2 in a Nations League dead rubber on Monday.

The Nations League holders, already guaranteed top spot in Group A4, twice took the lead but were pegged back by the already-relegated Swiss in Tenerife.

It was the first Spain match on the island in 28 years and fans were able to celebrate a win after Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza’s late spot-kick settled the game.

Yeremi Pino, a Canary Islander, sent Spain ahead on home territory after 32 minutes after Pedri’s penalty was saved.

Captain Alvaro Morata won the penalty and handed Pedri, born in Tenerife, the ball to take the spot kick, but Yvon Mvogo saved the Barcelona midfielder’s effort.

De la Fuente sent on another Spain debutant at half-time in Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. Joel Monteiro levelled for Switzerland but a few minutes later Bryan Gil stole the ball back to restore Spain’s lead.

Andi Zeqiri fired home from the spot after a foul by Fabian Ruiz in the 85th minute but Zaragoza ensured Spain could finish a spectacular year on a high.

Elsehwhere, San Marino made history on Monday after coming from behind to beat Liechtenstein 3-1 and obtain a stunning promotion to the third tier of the Nations League.

Trailing at half-time, San Marino claimed their second-ever competitive win thanks to strikes from Lorenzo Lazzari and Alessandro Golinucci, and Nicola Nanni’s penalty.

San Marino’s players charged onto the pitch in joy after securing promotion to League C at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz.

The micro state’s national team, whose first competitive win came against Liechtenstein back in September, have been promoted after topping Group D1.

The whipping boys of international football had been building up to their historic Nations League campaign after also claiming draws in friendly matches against Seychelles, Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis over the last two years.

– © AFP 2024