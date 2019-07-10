This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan and Inter file proposal for new 60,000-seater stadium

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, set to be demolished, is one of the most iconic grounds in European football.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 4:20 PM
41 minutes ago 1,123 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4719091

Source: AC Milan/YouTube

AC MILAN AND Inter have taken the first official steps to replacing their existing San Siro ground with a new 60,000-seater stadium after filing a proposal with local authorities.

Commonly known as San Siro for the district of Milan in which it is situated, Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is one of the most iconic grounds in European football, having hosted 1990 World Cup matches and four European Cup/Champions League finals.

But it has long needed significant regeneration and Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni in June revealed plans to demolish the stadium and replace it with a state-of-the-art arena.

Milan and Inter confirmed they initiated the process on Wednesday in a joint statement, with their new home set to hold approximately 60,000 people.

The release read: “AC Milan and Inter filed with the municipality of Milan the technical and economic feasibility study for the new Milan stadium and its multifunctional district.

“The proposal to the local institutions marks a first official step by the clubs, beginning a shared journey together with the municipality towards constructing a modern, sustainable and accessible urban district in the San Siro area, built around a new world-class stadium.

“The documentation submitted by the clubs consists of a detailed technical and engineering study which does not yet include an architectural component.”

The clubs expect to create an estimated 3,500 jobs as part of a regeneration project in the entire San Siro area that is predicted to cost €1.2billion.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie