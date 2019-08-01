This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Reports do not correspond to the facts': Bayern rubbish Sane speculation

News outlets in Germany had said a €100 million deal for the Manchester City winger was done.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 10:02 PM
Sane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern this summer.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE flatly rejected speculation they have completed a deal to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The Germany international has been linked with a switch to the Bundesliga champions in one of this summer’s longest-running transfer sagas.

On Thursday Bild and Kicker had reported that the transfer was completed and that Sane would make the move for a fee of €100 million, and would sign a five-year deal, but Bayern took to Twitter to deny those claims.

The reported fee would have been a Bundesliga record, as would the €20 million a year some outlets reported Sane would receive as salary.

“News reports made today stating that Leroy Sane has decided to join FC Bayern do no correspond to the facts,” the club’s tweet stated.

The club’s denial that a deal has taken place is unlikely to quell discussion of the transfer.

Earlier this week Bayern head coach Niko Kovac was forced to apologise to Pep Guardiola after he said he was ‘confident’ a deal would get done.

Kovac also said he was sorry to Bayern after coming in for criticism for his comments by Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Rummenigge said he “did not like” Kovac’s comments and Salihamidzic said the club was “well advised not to talk about other players.”

For his part Kovac promised to “restrain” himself in future.

The head coach has described Sane as Bayern’s “dream player” while club legend Lotthar Matthaus has said the 23-year-old could be the “new face of the club”.

All the speculation does not alter the fact that Sane remains a Manchester City player and one they have offered a contract extension.

Sane played and scored a brace in a pre-season friendly against Kitchee on 24 July and afterwards Guardiola said he would be “sad” if Sane decided to leave the club.

The Spanish manager has previously said he wouldn’t stand in his way if the player really wanted to leave.

Sane tallied 10 goals and 11 assists for City last term, though he seemed to fall out of favour at the back end of the season, starting on the bench in some key games.

About the author:

The42 Team

