How a 'difficult' phone call helped end a two-year international exile

THERE IS a glint in Saoirse Noonan’s eyes as she considers the prospect of her long-awaited return to the international fold.

The 25-year-old has not played for Ireland since a pre-World Cup friendly against Zambia in June 2023.

Her last involvement in the squad was that same year in the Nations League.

It was no doubt frustrating for a player of her talent to be forced to watch on from the sidelines, as Ireland narrowly missed out on securing a place at the Euros amid last December’s playoff defeat to Wales.

A disappointing spell with Championship outfit Durham would not have helped her chances of playing international football.

However, a move to Celtic last summer has rejuvenated Noonan’s career.

The Cork native has scored 23 goals for the Scottish side this season — only Rangers’ Katie Wilkinson (32) has managed more.

While skeptics might doubt the quality of the Scottish top flight, Noonan also gained invaluable experience playing in the Champions League group stages this year — something not many in the Irish squad can boast.

But despite the terrific club form, Noonan was a notable absentee from manager Carla Ward’s squad for the February window.

And for that reason, she mustered up the courage to contact the manager to ask for feedback on what she needed to do to earn an international recall.

Two weeks after Ireland’s sub-par 4-0 Nations League loss to Slovenia, the pair spoke.

“[Carla) was right open and honest and I just kind of went from there, knew I had two games left with club that I really wanted to focus on.

"And I knew they could be watched by the staff, so when I got the [more recent] text, I wasn’t sure if she was going to say that I still had a bit more work to on or they needed to see me a bit more or if I was going to be in, so it was a bit nerve-wracking. But it was a lot of delight when I got the news.”

Was the original phone call a difficult one to make, as it might be perceived as questioning Ward’s judgement?

“It was. I didn’t originally want to, but I wanted to see if Carla told me to work on X, Y and Z, then at least I’d have something to focus on. I was scoring goals but wasn’t in the squad, so I wanted to see what I could do to impress the manager.

“Scoring gives me confidence, allowing me to feel I could ask what Carla wanted from her attackers. Whereas, beforehand [with previous managers], I didn’t feel I had the right to. I knew the players ahead of me deserved it, but felt I was in a strong position [this time].”

Noonan insists that she did not feel entitled to a call-up and could understand why others were picked ahead of her.

“The girls are playing in WSL [Women's Super League], and that is probably another step. So, if they are scoring a goal a game there, you can’t knock them, and it is a talented bunch.

“We know how good the girls are. For me, I knew I was doing everything I could, but I also knew how talented they were.

“Carla is the one who has to make the decision and I just knew I had to keep doing what I was doing and knew my chance would come eventually, but just had to make sure I did that and that my standards didn’t slip or get a bit down about not being in when I am scoring.”

Oriane Jean-François of Chelsea and Saoirse Noonan of Celtic challenge for the ball during the Uefa Womens Champions League match at Stamford Bridge. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As impressive a season as it has been for Noonan from an individual perspective, it has been less satisfactory for the team.

Celtic won the league title for the first time in the women’s side’s history last season, having been established in 2007.

At the moment, the prospect of a return to the Champions League next year is looking unlikely for Noonan and co, as they sit fourth in the table with eight games to go, nine points off leaders Hibernian.

“I can score all the goals in the world, but if we are not winning, they don’t really mean anything,” she adds. “It is important for us as a team that we get back winning, and I can enjoy [the goals] even more.”

And as well as she has been playing, Noonan is humble enough to realise that there is more work to be done.

“Anyone in our position playing professional football always wants to make the next step.

“It’s always about what’s next, what’s next? I made the move from the English Championship to Celtic because I saw the opportunity of playing in the Champions League.

“I felt it would suit me, and I’d score more goals. I’m not naïve or silly because I know the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea are the next step. That’s everybody’s ambition, but it’s whether I can go.

“I can only keep doing what I’m doing, and it will take time for me. I’m enjoying this position. In the back of my head, this was the step, to get back into the Ireland squad.”

Noonan has certainly come a long way from the young player who showed immense potential in the domestic game, scoring prolifically in spells with Cork City and Shelbourne.

Yet the domestic league in Ireland was and remains a flawed entity.

“I think the biggest thing [for the Women's Premier Division] is allowing players to get expenses. When I was playing for Shelbourne, I was also going to college and working in a restaurant, and you can’t continue doing that because it was nine to nine every day, finish college and go to work or finish college and go to training and it becomes so hard to manage your time.

“I think if players were able to get expenses or a bit of money, because they do train like full-time professionals, and that will allow them to do their degree and focus fully on recovery and performance when not studying.

“I am not too sure if some players [in Ireland] do get expenses. I know clubs have spoken about it. But it is the same across the water, facilities wise, it is going in the right direction. But it takes time, and that’s probably the main thing. We all want it to happen right away, and that’s not possible.”