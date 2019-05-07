This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saracens declare Mako Vunipola fit and ready for Leinster

The prop had been struggling with an ankle injury but has come through for Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 7 May 2019, 7:00 PM
59 minutes ago 1,247 Views 10 Comments
Vunipola is ready to go for Saturday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SARACENS STAR MAKO Vunipola is fit for his team’s Heineken Champions Cup final clash against Leinster on Saturday.

England prop Vunipola has struggled with ankle problems since the Six Nations and was seen wearing a protective boot during Saracens’ victory over Exeter on Saturday.

He played 62 minutes in last month’s semi-final victory over Munster but was forced to withdraw from Saracens’ line-up before facing Wasps 11 days ago.

But Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has confirmed the Lions prop is available for selection to face defending champions Leinster at St James’ Park. 

“Mako looks good and has come through training very well. We fully expect him to be playing,” McCall said on Tuesday.

“Michael Rhodes has a stiff back so we’ll make a decision later in the week about him.

“Other than that we’re okay, everyone else is fit and well.”

