Saracens declare Mako Vunipola fit and ready for Leinster

Vunipola is ready to go for Saturday.

SARACENS STAR MAKO Vunipola is fit for his team’s Heineken Champions Cup final clash against Leinster on Saturday.

England prop Vunipola has struggled with ankle problems since the Six Nations and was seen wearing a protective boot during Saracens’ victory over Exeter on Saturday.

He played 62 minutes in last month’s semi-final victory over Munster but was forced to withdraw from Saracens’ line-up before facing Wasps 11 days ago.

But Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has confirmed the Lions prop is available for selection to face defending champions Leinster at St James’ Park.

“Mako looks good and has come through training very well. We fully expect him to be playing,” McCall said on Tuesday.

“Michael Rhodes has a stiff back so we’ll make a decision later in the week about him.

“Other than that we’re okay, everyone else is fit and well.”

