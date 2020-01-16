This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens told to comply with salary cap or be relegated from Premiership - report

The defending champions are facing relegation if they are found to have breached the salary cap again.

By AFP Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 11:02 PM
57 minutes ago 2,362 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4968740
Reports are coming out of Saracens tonight.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Reports are coming out of Saracens tonight.
Reports are coming out of Saracens tonight.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SARACENS could be relegated from the English Premiership if they fail to adhere to the division’s salary cap this season, according to a report on Thursday.

The European champions were docked 35 points for this season and fined £5.3 million (€6.3 million) for breaches of the cap over the past three seasons in November.

Saracens boast a star-laden squad, including England captain Owen Farrell, Billy and Mako Vunipola and Mario Itoje.

However, no players have left the club since their sanction was announced, meaning they will struggle to meet the £7 million (€8.2 million) cap for this season.

According to a BBC report, the London club have been told that a failure to do so could result in automatic relegation.

Earlier this month, Saracens chairman Nigel Wray announced he would stand down in the wake of the scandal.

On the field, Saracens are already facing a relegation battle due to their points deduction, but six wins from their opening eight games of the season have pulled them to within 18 points of safety.

They could also still progress to the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup should they beat Racing 92 at home on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie