Saracens told to comply with salary cap or be relegated from Premiership - report

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SARACENS could be relegated from the English Premiership if they fail to adhere to the division’s salary cap this season, according to a report on Thursday.

The European champions were docked 35 points for this season and fined £5.3 million (€6.3 million) for breaches of the cap over the past three seasons in November.

Saracens boast a star-laden squad, including England captain Owen Farrell, Billy and Mako Vunipola and Mario Itoje.

However, no players have left the club since their sanction was announced, meaning they will struggle to meet the £7 million (€8.2 million) cap for this season.

According to a BBC report, the London club have been told that a failure to do so could result in automatic relegation.

Earlier this month, Saracens chairman Nigel Wray announced he would stand down in the wake of the scandal.

On the field, Saracens are already facing a relegation battle due to their points deduction, but six wins from their opening eight games of the season have pulled them to within 18 points of safety.

They could also still progress to the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup should they beat Racing 92 at home on Sunday.

