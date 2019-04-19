This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mako Vunipola returns in strong-looking Saracens team to play Munster

The England prop missed the majority of the Six Nations with an ankle injury.

By Gavan Casey Friday 19 Apr 2019, 12:23 PM
24 minutes ago 1,275 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599866
Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt also return for Sarries at the Ricoh Arena.
Image: Richard Sellers
Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt also return for Sarries at the Ricoh Arena.
Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt also return for Sarries at the Ricoh Arena.
Image: Richard Sellers

HIS BROTHER HAS been in the news for non-rugby-related issues over the past week or so, but prop Mako Vunipola will aim to make headlines for the right reasons as he returns to Saracens’ side to play Munster at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on Saturday (3pm, BT Sport).

The elder Vunipola brother was ruled out of England’s final three Six Nations fixtures with an ankle injury and hasn’t featured since, but returns to Mark McCall’s front row alongside England team-mate Jamie George and American international Titi Lamositele.

Also returning to face a weakened Munster are Sarries captain Brad Barritt who slots in alongside Alex Lozowski at 12, and second-row talisman Maro Itoje who joins George Kruis — the latter making his 50th European Cup appearance.

Veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth could make his 100th European appearance if he comes off the bench, but for starters, Ben Spencer will partner Own Farrell at half-back.

Saracens

15. Alex Goode
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Brad Barritt (Captain)
11. Liam Williams
10. Owen Farrell
9. Ben Spencer

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Mike Rhodes
7. Jackson Wray
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Joe Gray
17. Richard Barrington
18. Vincent Koch
19. Will Skelton
20. Schalk Burger
21. Richard Wigglesworth
22. Nick Tompkins
23. David Strettle

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Earls ruled out in major blow for Munster as Bleyendaal starts at 10

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie