Mako Vunipola returns in strong-looking Saracens team to play Munster

HIS BROTHER HAS been in the news for non-rugby-related issues over the past week or so, but prop Mako Vunipola will aim to make headlines for the right reasons as he returns to Saracens’ side to play Munster at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on Saturday (3pm, BT Sport).
The elder Vunipola brother was ruled out of England’s final three Six Nations fixtures with an ankle injury and hasn’t featured since, but returns to Mark McCall’s front row alongside England team-mate Jamie George and American international Titi Lamositele.
Also returning to face a weakened Munster are Sarries captain Brad Barritt who slots in alongside Alex Lozowski at 12, and second-row talisman Maro Itoje who joins George Kruis — the latter making his 50th European Cup appearance.
Veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth could make his 100th European appearance if he comes off the bench, but for starters, Ben Spencer will partner Own Farrell at half-back.
Saracens
15. Alex Goode
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Brad Barritt (Captain)
11. Liam Williams
10. Owen Farrell
9. Ben Spencer
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Mike Rhodes
7. Jackson Wray
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
16. Joe Gray
17. Richard Barrington
18. Vincent Koch
19. Will Skelton
20. Schalk Burger
21. Richard Wigglesworth
22. Nick Tompkins
23. David Strettle
Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
