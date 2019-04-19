Mako Vunipola returns in strong-looking Saracens team to play Munster

Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt also return for Sarries at the Ricoh Arena.

HIS BROTHER HAS been in the news for non-rugby-related issues over the past week or so, but prop Mako Vunipola will aim to make headlines for the right reasons as he returns to Saracens’ side to play Munster at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on Saturday (3pm, BT Sport).

The elder Vunipola brother was ruled out of England’s final three Six Nations fixtures with an ankle injury and hasn’t featured since, but returns to Mark McCall’s front row alongside England team-mate Jamie George and American international Titi Lamositele.

Also returning to face a weakened Munster are Sarries captain Brad Barritt who slots in alongside Alex Lozowski at 12, and second-row talisman Maro Itoje who joins George Kruis — the latter making his 50th European Cup appearance.

Veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth could make his 100th European appearance if he comes off the bench, but for starters, Ben Spencer will partner Own Farrell at half-back.

Saracens

15. Alex Goode

14. Sean Maitland

13. Alex Lozowski

12. Brad Barritt (Captain)

11. Liam Williams

10. Owen Farrell

9. Ben Spencer

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Kruis

6. Mike Rhodes

7. Jackson Wray

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Joe Gray

17. Richard Barrington

18. Vincent Koch

19. Will Skelton

20. Schalk Burger

21. Richard Wigglesworth

22. Nick Tompkins

23. David Strettle

