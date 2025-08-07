Sarah Lavin claims victory in Serbia, Precious Akpe-Moses runs lifetime best

SARAH LAVIN prevailed in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Serbia Athletics Meeting in Belgrade tonight.

Emerald AC runner registered a time of 12.90 (-0.2m/s) at the event, which is part of World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series.

Meanwhile, Precious Akpe-Moses made tomorrow’s final of the Women’s 100m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, finishing second in her semi-final in a new personal best time of 11.62 (+0.7m/s).

The Blackrock AC sprinter is following in the footsteps of sister Gina, who won the title in 2017.

💬“I feel good, I feel happy, I feel confident, so we we’ll see what happens”



Precious Akpe-Moses (Blackrock AC) finishes 2nd in her 100m semi-final with a shiny new PB of 11.62 to secure her place in tomorrow evenings final! #irishathletics #tampere2025 @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/PRKenOmSBT — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 7, 2025

Elsewhere, Cormac Dixon (Tallaght AC) reached the final of the Men’s 3000m at the same event, placing fourth with a time of 8:19.80

Cian Crampton (Edenderry AC) also made it to Saturday’s final in Group A of Men’s Discus Throw Qualification, finishing fourth after throwing a best of 57.94m.

