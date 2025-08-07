SARAH LAVIN prevailed in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Serbia Athletics Meeting in Belgrade tonight.
Emerald AC runner registered a time of 12.90 (-0.2m/s) at the event, which is part of World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Precious Akpe-Moses made tomorrow’s final of the Women’s 100m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, finishing second in her semi-final in a new personal best time of 11.62 (+0.7m/s).
The Blackrock AC sprinter is following in the footsteps of sister Gina, who won the title in 2017.
💬“I feel good, I feel happy, I feel confident, so we we’ll see what happens”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Lavin claims victory in Serbia, Precious Akpe-Moses runs lifetime best
SARAH LAVIN prevailed in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Serbia Athletics Meeting in Belgrade tonight.
Emerald AC runner registered a time of 12.90 (-0.2m/s) at the event, which is part of World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series.
Meanwhile, Precious Akpe-Moses made tomorrow’s final of the Women’s 100m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, finishing second in her semi-final in a new personal best time of 11.62 (+0.7m/s).
The Blackrock AC sprinter is following in the footsteps of sister Gina, who won the title in 2017.
Elsewhere, Cormac Dixon (Tallaght AC) reached the final of the Men’s 3000m at the same event, placing fourth with a time of 8:19.80
Cian Crampton (Edenderry AC) also made it to Saturday’s final in Group A of Men’s Discus Throw Qualification, finishing fourth after throwing a best of 57.94m.
Further details on Lavin’s race can be viewed here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Cormac Dixon Precious Akpe-Moses sarah lavin Serbia Take a Bow