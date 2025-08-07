Advertisement
Sarah Lavin claims victory in Serbia, Precious Akpe-Moses runs lifetime best

Elsewhere, Cormac Dixon (Tallaght AC) reached the final of the Men’s 3000m.
10.40pm, 7 Aug 2025

SARAH LAVIN prevailed in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Serbia Athletics Meeting in Belgrade tonight.

Emerald AC runner registered a time of 12.90 (-0.2m/s) at the event, which is part of World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series.

Meanwhile, Precious Akpe-Moses made tomorrow’s final of the Women’s 100m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, finishing second in her semi-final in a new personal best time of 11.62 (+0.7m/s).

The Blackrock AC sprinter is following in the footsteps of sister Gina, who won the title in 2017.

Elsewhere, Cormac Dixon (Tallaght AC) reached the final of the Men’s 3000m at the same event, placing fourth with a time of 8:19.80

Cian Crampton (Edenderry AC) also made it to Saturday’s final in Group A of Men’s Discus Throw Qualification, finishing fourth after throwing a best of 57.94m.

