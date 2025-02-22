Magnificent seven for Sarah Lavin as she clinches another National Indoor title

LIMERICK HURDLER SARAH Lavin clinched her seventh National Senior Indoor title on Saturday afternoon as she tuned up for next month’s European Indoors.

The two-time Olympian raced to victory in the 60m hurdles final in 8.11 seconds, chased home by Molly Scott (8.34) and Arabella Adekoya (8.71).

In the men’s 60m hurdles, Adam Nolan was crowned national champion with a time of 7.95, beating Sean Carmody (8.33) and Emmanuel Osas (8.40).

A few days short of his 30th birthday, Marcus Lawler showed himself to be in sensational form as he set a new championship record of 20.74 on his way to victory in the men’s 200m, while the women’s 200m crown went to Katie Bergin in a personal best time of 24.03.

Sarah Healy reiterated her credentials as the one to beat in Sunday’s women’s 1500m final as she set a new championship record of 4:12.37 in Saturday’s heat.

National Senior Indoor Championships – Saturday’s Finals

Women’s 200m

1. Katie Bergin (Moyne A.C.) 24.03

2. Kate O’Connell (Lucan Harriers A.C.) 24.41

3. Molly Hourihan (UCD A.C.) 24.42

Men’s 200m

1. Marcus Lawler (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) 20.74 CR

2. Adam Murphy (Tinryland A.C.) 21.75

3. Luke Timlin (Crusaders A.C.) 21.76

Women’s 60mH

1. Sarah Lavin (Emerald A.C.) 8.11

2. Molly Scott (St. L. O’Toole A.C.) 8.34

3. Arabella Adeokya (St. L. O’Toole A.C.) 8.71

Men’s 60mH

1. Adam Nolan (St. L. O’Toole A.C.) 7.95

2. Sean Carmody (Leevale A.C.) 8.33

3. Emmanuel Osas (Ratoath A.C.) 8.40

Women’s High Jump

1. Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley A.C.) 1.81

2. Tara O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerards A.C.) 1.81

3. Aoife O’Sullivan (Liscarroll A.C.) 1.75

Men’s High Jump

1. Ciaran Connolly (Le Chéile A.C) 2.00

2. Lorcan Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) 1.95

3. Emmanuel Osas (Ratoath A.C.) 1.90

Men’s WFD

1. Michael Healy (Leevale A.C.) 8.78

2. David Tierney (Leevale A.C.) 7.50

3. Niall Allen (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) 6.75

Women’s WFD

1. Kotryna Pacerinskaite (Fanahan Mc Sweeney A.C.) 8.30 CR

2. Laura Frawley (Nenagh Olympic A.C.) 7.10

3. Sula Burger (Leevale A.C.) 7.05

Men’s Triple Jump

1. David Onwudiwe (Ennis Track A.C.) 14.29

2. Colm Bourke (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 14.13

3. Denis Finnegan (An Ríocht A.C.) 13.59

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Saragh Buggy (St. Abbans A.C.) 12.85

2. Daphni Doulaptsi Teeuwen (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 12.44

3. Anna Ryan (Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C.) 12.11