The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Lavin runs new season's best to finish third behind Amusan in Ostrava
SARAH LAVIN TOOK more than a tenth of a second off her season’s best as she finished third at Tuesday’s Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The Limerick hurdler, who started to ramp up her outdoor season in Finland last week, clocked a time of 12.76 in the 100m hurdles — comfortably bettering her previous best of 12.90.
World record holder Tobi Amusan won comfortably in 12.45 seconds, with Viktoria Forster of Slovakia outpacing Lavin in the final strides to edge second place in 12.74.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics sarah lavin