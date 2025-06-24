Sarah Lavin runs new season's best to finish third behind Amusan in Ostrava

SARAH LAVIN TOOK more than a tenth of a second off her season’s best as she finished third at Tuesday’s Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Limerick hurdler, who started to ramp up her outdoor season in Finland last week, clocked a time of 12.76 in the 100m hurdles — comfortably bettering her previous best of 12.90.

World record holder Tobi Amusan won comfortably in 12.45 seconds, with Viktoria Forster of Slovakia outpacing Lavin in the final strides to edge second place in 12.74.