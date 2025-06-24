Advertisement
More Stories
Sarah Lavin ran 12.76 seconds in Ostrava (file photo). Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy
FreeAthletics

Sarah Lavin runs new season's best to finish third behind Amusan in Ostrava

Limerick’s Lavin continued to ramp up her outdoor campaign in the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.
5.49pm, 24 Jun 2025

SARAH LAVIN TOOK more than a tenth of a second off her season’s best as she finished third at Tuesday’s Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Limerick hurdler, who started to ramp up her outdoor season in Finland last week, clocked a time of 12.76 in the 100m hurdles — comfortably bettering her previous best of 12.90.

World record holder Tobi Amusan won comfortably in 12.45 seconds, with Viktoria Forster of Slovakia outpacing Lavin in the final strides to edge second place in 12.74.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie