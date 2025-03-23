Advertisement
Lavin, left, chased home world indoor champion Devynne Charlton (not pictured). AP Photo/Dar Yasin/Alamy Stock Photo
FreeAthletics

Sarah Lavin through to 60m hurdles semis at World Indoors

Lavin’s time of 8.04 seconds books her place in Sunday morning’s semi-finals.
8.41am, 23 Mar 2025

SARAH LAVIN IS eyeing a return to another World Indoors final after successfully negotiating Sunday morning’s heats in Nanjing, China.

Limerick’s Lavin, who was fifth at World Indoors in Glasgow last year, ran 8.04 seconds in her opener — more than a tenth of a second outside her season’s best, but still comfortably enough to see her through one of the slower heats and safely into the semi-finals (11.35am).

Drawn against reigning world indoor champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, Lavin finished second of the heat’s four automatic qualifiers as Charlton tuned up for her title defence with a 7.94 run that barely took her out of third gear.

Lavin will know that she needs to step up her performance when she returns for the semi-finals, where she’ll come up against Jamaican star Ackera Nugent as well as Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland, who took bronze at European Indoors earlier this month, edging Lavin off the podium and into fourth.

The top two in each semi-final, as well as the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers overall, will line up for the world final at 1.01pm on Sunday.

