BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

NFL official Sarah Thomas makes history with Super Bowl appointment

Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 11:08 PM
41 minutes ago 784 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5329869

nfl-denver-broncos-at-los-angeles-chargers History maker: Sarah Thomas. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

SARAH THOMAS WILL become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl after being named in the seven-strong crew for the showdown on 7 February.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Thomas will be the down judge in a group headed by referee Carl Cheffers.

The NFL’s executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said: “Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official.

“Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honour.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It is the latest landmark in Thomas’ career after the 47-year-old became the first woman to officiate in a major college football game and a college bowl game before being made the NFL’s first female official when she was hired in 2015.

Cheffers, a veteran of 21 NFL seasons, will referee his second Super Bowl after being in charge for the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The two teams for this year’s contest will be known after Sunday’s Conference Championships.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie