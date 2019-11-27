This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What the f*** are you shooting from over there?' – Sarri responds to Dybala stunner

The No 10 scored an outrageous free-kick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 8:28 AM
23 minutes ago 1,042 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4907800
Juventus star Paulo Dybala celebrates.
“WHAT THE fuck are you shooting from over there?” was Maurizio Sarri’s reaction to Paulo Dybala’s memorable free-kick for Juventus in the Champions League.

Dybala scored a stunning set-piece against Atletico Madrid as Juve secured top spot in Group D with Tuesday’s 1-0 victory in Turin.

From an acute angle on the right side of the penalty box, Dybala somehow beat Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in first-half stoppage time.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Juve head coach Sarri said: “Dybala scored a goal that nobody could have advised him to do.

“The first thing that a coach says in that situation is: ‘What the fuck are you shooting from over there?’ And therefore what he did was extraordinary.

“The applause was owed to him, for the performance but also for the technical skill which was extraordinary.”

While Dybala was the hero again for Juve, it was another frustrating night for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having missed last week’s victory away to Atalanta due to his troublesome knee, Ronaldo returned to the line-up but he appeared to struggle against Atletico.

Asked if Ronaldo is cut off from the game due to the team’s style of play, Sarri told reporters: “No, there was no problem with Ronaldo.

“The problem was the way we were occupying spaces. In the first half Paulo was often playing far away from the goal, Cristiano was not playing in the centre and therefore we were never occupying the central spaces. We could have done this more with one of the two alternatively, when Paulo was going for the ball Cristiano could have played more in the centre and when Cristiano was out Dybala could have gone less for the ball.

“Otherwise we could have exploited that space with [Aaron] Ramsey, therefore we had some problem occupying spaces, rather than because we were cutting off players from the game.”

The42 Team

