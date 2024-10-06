Myers the hero with winners as Sarsfields hold off Midleton in Cork semi-final

Sarsfields 0-22

Midleton 0-21

JUST LIKE LAST year’s final the scoreboard gap was narrow at the final whistle, and just like last year it was Sarsfields who emerged triumphant against Midleton in a Cork club hurling showdown.

There was a two-point buffer for Sarsfields in the 2023 final, today it was just a single point that put them clear of their East Cork rivals at the semi-final stage.

That score arrived in the 63rd minute courtesy of Aaron Myers, drafted into the Sarsfields starting team before throw-in, just moments after Conor Lehane held his nerve from a free to land his 13th point of the day for Midleton and look to have potentially set the game on course for extra-time,

Sarsfields survived a major examination of their title-holding credentials, trailing by three points at half-time, 0-12 to 0-9, but wiping out that deficit and surging ahead during a powerful second-half showing.

They were two points in arrears on the 40th minute, 0-15 to 0-13, before they registered five points on the bounce courtesy of Daniel Hogan (2), James Sweeney, Bryan Murphy and Myers. Sarsfields didn’t trail for the remainder of the game, and while Midleton twice drew level, Johnny Crowley’s team produced the goods when they were required to fashion a victory.

Sarsfields made the brighter start, leading 0-5 to 0-1 after ten minutes, yet Midleton gradually worked their way into contention. Lehane stood up predictably as their leading light, he shot their first five points of the game and notched eight overall in that opening period.

Midleton finished the half in a forceful fashion, trailing 0-8 to 0-6 on 21 and accelerating in front 0-12 to 0-8 seven minutes later off the back of an electric scoring spree. Daniel Kearney’s point for Sarsfields closed out the first-half action to cut Midleton’s advantage, yet they remained in a strong position early in the second half.

Sarsfields, with Conor O’Sullivan, Eoghan Murphy and Cian Darcy impressing, took a hold of the game and placed themselves to the fore heading down the stretch. That position of supremacy was attacked by Midleton in a tense finale but Myers supplied the priceless point that settled the game.

Sarsfields manager Johnny Crowley. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Sarsfields: Daniel Hogan 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Luke Elliott 0-3, Aaron Myers 0-3, James Sweeney 0-2, Daniel Kearney 0-2, Bryan Murphy 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Shane O’Regan 0-1.

Scorers for Midleton: Conor Lehane 0-13 (0-8f, 0-2 ’65), Ross O’Regan 0-2, Eoin Moloney 0-1, Alex Quirke 0-1, Luke O’Farrell 0-1, Patrick White 0-1, David Cremin 0-1, Cormac Beausang 0-1.

Sarsfields

1. Donnacha McCarthy

2. Paul Leopold, 3. Craig Leahy, 4. Conor O’Sullivan

5. Bryan Murphy, 6. Eoghan Murphy, 7. Luke Elliott

8. Cian Darcy, 14. Colm McCarthy

23. Aaron Myers, 13. Jack O’Connor, 9. Daniel Kearney

15. Shane O’Regan, 10. James Sweeney, 11. Daniel Hogan

Subs

22. Cathal McCarthy for Kearney (51)

12. Ben Nodwell for O’Regan (59)

Midleton

1. Brion Saunderson

4. Ciarmhac Smyth, 3. Luke Dineen, 2. Séadnaidh Smyth

7. Eoin Moloney, 6. Tommy O’Connell, 5. Sam Quirke

8. Mikey Finn, 9. Seán Ó Meara

10. Ross O’Regan, 11. Alex Quirke, 12. Conor Lehane

13. Luke O’Farrell, 14. Patrick White, 15. David Cremin

Subs