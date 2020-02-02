This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McDowell brilliantly defends lead to end European Tour title drought in Saudi Arabia

The 40-year-old hadn’t won on the European Tour since 2014, and will now likely rise into the world’s top 50.

By AFP Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,301 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4989978
McDowell is applauded by fans.
Image: Amr Nabil
Image: Amr Nabil

GRAEME MCDOWELL BRILLIANTLY defended his overnight lead in windy conditions on Sunday to win the Saudi International for his 11th European Tour title but first since 2014.

The Northern Irishman had slipped to two over par for the round after 13 holes, but back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes gave the 2010 US Open champion an easy walk up the 18th hole at the Royal Greens Golf Club.

McDowell made a nervy par on the final hole, but his even-par 70 gave him a 12-under-par 268 to seal a two-shot win over defending champion Dustin Johnson.

The American former world number one closed with a three-under-par 67 and an eagle on the final hole –- his second of the day -– lifted him to solo second place at 10-under par 270.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium had set the clubhouse marker for a long time after a round of 65 at nine under par, where he was later joined by Phil Mickelson (67) and Gavin Green (70), who were eventually tied third.

Shane Lowry finished tied for 13th, five under par overall after a final day round of one under.

saudi-golf-championship Graeme McDowell celebrates his Saudi International win. Source: Amr Nabil

It was the 16th international win for the 40-year-old McDowell, who is expected to rise to inside the top 50 of the world rankings from his current 104th place.

© – AFP, 2020  

AFP

