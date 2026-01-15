Down club withdraw motion to pull inter-county teams out of Allianz-sponsored competitions

A MOTION CALLING on the Down county board to pull inter-county teams from all competitions sponsored by Allianz is to be withdrawn.

Saval GAA’s motion was due to be put forward at Thursday night’s meeting of the Down county board, but The 42 understands the motion will be withdrawn.

The 42 has contacted club officials seeking comment, while a statement from Down county board is expected later today.

Saval’s motion had gained considerable interest following the recommendation by the GAA’s Ethics and Integrity Commission which stated that the GAA should not sever ties with their long-running sponsor.

A United Nations report into the genocide in Gaza listed Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli government bonds.

Saval’s motion stated that “we vehemently disagree with [the Ethics and Integrity Commission's] stance, and believe it to be completely at odds with the views of the members of our Association, and indeed the very ethos of the GAA.”

A petition against the GAA’s partnership with Allianz was signed by 800 people, including current and former Gaelic games figures, while nine counties called on the GAA to end its relationship with Allianz.

With the Allianz National Leagues due to be begin next week, it’s believed that some form of protest is currently under consideration by players and management teams.

That may include a boycott of any potential launch of the Allianz leagues by players. Another method under consideration is to refuse to conduct interviews in front of Allianz-branded billboards.