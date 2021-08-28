Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 28 August 2021
Advertisement

Ardie Savea to take over All Blacks captaincy

Veterans Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett were named as Savea’s vice-captains

By AFP Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,621 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5534133
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

ARDIE SAVEA’S “DIFFERENT” style of leadership earned him the All Blacks captaincy Saturday, as he was named to lead the side for the first time against Australia next weekend.

Veterans Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett were named as Savea’s vice-captains for their remaining five matches in the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks announced on social media ahead of the Wallabies clash in Perth.

Regular skipper Sam Cane is injured and unlikely to rejoin the team before their end-of-year northern tour while Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith, who have already captained the side this year, did not travel to Australia, with their wives due to give birth soon.

Coach Ian Foster said he considered a number of strong candidates to take over the leadership before opting for the 52-Test Wellington Hurricanes captain.

“It’s a changing time and we’ve gone with a changing strategy,” he told Radio Newstalk ZB.

“I love that he has a very different style of leadership. He’s very empathetic, he’s got a great affinity right across the group and reads the group well from a family and emotional side, and I think that’s a really important quality to have in the situation we’re in.”

Savea, 27, the younger brother of former All Blacks wing Julian Savea, first toured with the side in 2013 as a “non-playing apprentice” and played the first of his 52 Tests three years later against Wales.

The powerful loose forward was seen as a strong, silent type but has since developed into one of the team’s vocal leaders.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

“Over the last few years he’s really started to grow into an influence role in terms of looking at ways we can actually use his voice and his behaviour to impact this team, and I think he’s done a really good job of it,” Foster said.

“Secondly, we’re really starting to see his form at the level we know he can play at. He’s a growing man in the environment and I’m delighted. I think he’s got a great feel for the team and it will be a great learning curve for him too.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie