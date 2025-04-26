Scarlets hand Leinster second defeat of season to boost play-off hopes

Scarlets 35

Leinster 22

Rob Cole reports from Parc y Scarlets

LEADERS LEINSTER SUFFERED only their second defeat of the season in all competitions as they were seen off by an impressive Scarlets side who boosted their URC play-off hopes in a bonus-point victory in Llanelli.

Scarlets moved up to seventh in the table with their 35-22 victory, edging Munster out of the play-off spots into ninth with two regular-season rounds remaining.

Leinster, meanwhile, are still eight points clear of champions Glasgow at the top of the table.

Advertisement

More to follow.