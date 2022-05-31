Scheffler and Spieth confirmed for star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am

WORLD NUMBER ONE Scottie Scheffler is the latest golf star confirmed for in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in July.

The reigning Masters champion will be joined in the field by Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler at the fund-raising event which supports charitable organisations throughout the Mid-West of Ireland.

Tournament organisers have also confirmed fellow Americans Patrick Cantlay, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns and Tom Hoge will take part.

The new additions join a star-studded field of professionals and amateurs, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry; former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

19 of the 24 competitors at last year’s Ryder Cup will now be appearing at the Pro-Am, including nine of the current top 11 players in the world golf ranking

Tournament host, Mr. JP McManus said: “It’s incredible to see how many players from across the world are coming to play in the Pro-Am and I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them for offering up their time to help us raise money for charitable organisations in need.

“As always, this event would be nothing without the hundreds of volunteers who help us run it smoothly, so I also extend a sincere thank you to them.”