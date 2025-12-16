Scheffler beats McIlroy to fourth straight PGA Tour Player of the Year

WORLD NUMBER ONE Scottie Scheffler has been voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for a fourth straight season after a campaign that included two major wins.

Scheffler, who won six titles in 2025, is just the second player after Tiger Woods to receive the accolade in four or more consecutive seasons.

“Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA Tour, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026,” said tour chief executive Brian Rolapp.

Scheffler, 29, won his third major with a five-shot victory at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May.

He added a fourth at the British Open at Royal Portrush in July.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin were the other nominees. McIlroy, who won the Masters in 2025, was previously named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2019, while Pádraig Harrington (2008) is the only other Irish winner.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old was one of five rookies to win on the tour in 2025 and the only one to reach the FedExCup Playoffs.

