This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt to consider selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

Dan Leavy or Sean O’Brien could come into the mix after an injury to Josh van der Flier.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 11 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,744 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4534150

A SIX-DAY TURNAROUND to this Saturday’s clash with Wales means Ireland will have what Joe Schmidt termed “a very truncated week.”

Speaking after yesterday’s 26-14 victory over France in Dublin, the Ireland boss said he was unsure whether his squad would take to the training pitch on Tuesday or Wednesday as the face into their bid to prevent Warren Gatland’s Welsh side from securing a Grand Slam.

Joe Schmidt before the game Schmidt has a shortened week of preparation. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The narrow recovery timeframe may also prompt a handful of changes from Schmidt on the selection front, even if Ireland delivered their most cohesive performance of the championship against les Bleus, sullied only by conceding two late tries.

Rob Kearney was a late withdrawal from the game due to calf tightness but Schmidt said the fullback has “a really good chance” of being fit to feature against the Welsh, although Josh van der Flier is a greater concern after suffering a leg injury versus the French.

If van der Flier is ruled out, the make-up of the starting back row in Cardiff will be of major interest. The trio of Jack Conan, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander performed strongly yesterday after the starting number seven had been replaced by Conan, with Stander moving to the openside.

Schmidt name-checked Sean O’Brien and Dan Leavy as possible options at openside against Wales, while he also hinted that hooker Sean Cronin could be set for a return to the squad after being omitted for round four.

“There’s a couple of guys who have been in and around the squad,” said Schmidt yesterday. “Obviously Dan Leavy was up in Belfast, Rob Kearney should be right to train on Tuesday.

“Sean O’Brien, Sean Cronin, Rob Herring – there’s a number of guys who we’ll get back this evening and go through and have a look at how they all shape up.

“There’s obviously a few guys in the backs as well but the midfield combination worked well today with Bundee [Aki] and Garry Ringrose, those guys have played together a fair bit.

Dan Leavy and Javier Ortega Desio Dan Leavy hasn't featured for Ireland in this Six Nations. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“The back three, certainly the wingers, have been one of the more consistent fixtures so far in the Six Nations.

“Andrew Conway came in late, but whether we have a look at freshening that up. And front-row wise, Andrew Porter was with us in the warm-up.

“Tadhg Beirne, we’ll see how he is on Tuesday but there’s those sorts of options that we’ll just have a look at.”

With a relatively condensed timeframe to prepare, Schmidt said Ireland won’t be wasting much of their week considering the prospect of denying the Welsh their Grand Slam in Cardiff. 

“It’s funny, people might talk about that but for us, we want to finish as well as we can in the Six Nations,” said Schmidt. “It’s less about where Wales are positioned.

“We know that if we could get a win we would go past them in the championship on the ladder at the end of the day, but at the same time, it is just another game.

“And as boring as it is, in terms of a six-day turnaround you can’t really think too much about championships or anything else.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie