Scotland heartbreak as Poland snatch win, Northern Ireland see off Luxembourg

SCOTLAND’S FIRST ENCOUNTER with top-tier Nations League football ended in despair as Nicola Zalewski’s penalty in added time handed Poland an undeserved 3-2 win at Hampden Park.

Sebastian Szymanski’s long-distance strike gave ‎Michal Probierz’s visitors the lead after only eight minutes of the League A Group I opener.

Scott McTominay thought he had levelled in the 23rd minute but referee Glenn Nyberg chalked it off for handball and there was more dismay for the Tartan Army when Poland’s superstar striker Robert Lewandowski netted a penalty to make it 2-0 before the break for his 84th international goal.

However, in a second-half turnaround, Billy Gilmour reduced the deficit after a minute and McTominay grabbed a well-deserved equaliser in the 77th minute.

Advertisement

The home side finished the match strongly but in the sixth minute of eight added on, Grant Hanley fouled Zalewski inside the box and the Pole got up to fire in the winner.

Steve Clarke’s battling side now have to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday and despite an encouraging performance, will go into the game looking to improve their current record of one win in 13 games.

Meanwhile early strikes from Paddy McNair and Daniel Ballard earned Northern Ireland a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg as they got their latest Nations League campaign off to a winning start.

With both goals coming in the opening 17 minutes, the only disappointment was that Michael O’Neill’s side did not add to their tally as they dominated their first match at Windsor Park in 10 months.

It was only a second win in 17 tries for Northern Ireland in the short history of this competition, but builds on the momentum of recent improved performances as they look to get themselves out of League C.

Northern Ireland’s early pressure paid off when they took the lead with 11 minutes gone

Ciaron Brown sent in a long throw from the right, Ballard fought for a flick-on at the near post and the ball came to McNair near the penalty spot to power a shot into the left-hand corner of the net, scoring his seventh Northern Ireland goal on the night of his 70th cap.

Having taken the early lead, O’Neill’s men did not sit back. Bradley won a scrap with Dirk Carlson for the ball down the right and was brought down right on the edge of the box.

George Saville hit the free-kick low towards the near post, with Ballard arriving on cue to turn the ball in and score his first Windsor Park goal.