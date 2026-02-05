SCOTLAND’S TOP TWO try-scorers of all time — Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham — plus British and Irish Lions full-back Blair Kinghorn have all been left out by Gregor Townsend for his side’s Six Nations opener away to Italy on Saturday.
Bristol’s Tom Jordan starts at full-back, flanked by Glasgow Warriors wingers Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie for the match in Rome.
Van der Merwe and Kinghorn fail to even make the bench with Graham, Adam Hastings and George Horne the backs cover among the replacements.
Advertisement
Steyn and Dobie are two of nine Glasgow players in the starting 15 as a reward for their fine form.
Franco Smith’s side lead the United Rugby Championship and have defeated Toulouse and Saracens over the past month to make a perfect start in the Champions Cup.
Scotland (15-1)
Tom Jordan; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (c), Jamie Dobie; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar-Mills, Max Williamson, Gregor Brown, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Darcy Graham
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kinghorn, Van der Merwe dropped by Scotland for Six Nations opener
LAST UPDATE | 19 mins ago
SCOTLAND’S TOP TWO try-scorers of all time — Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham — plus British and Irish Lions full-back Blair Kinghorn have all been left out by Gregor Townsend for his side’s Six Nations opener away to Italy on Saturday.
Bristol’s Tom Jordan starts at full-back, flanked by Glasgow Warriors wingers Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie for the match in Rome.
Van der Merwe and Kinghorn fail to even make the bench with Graham, Adam Hastings and George Horne the backs cover among the replacements.
Steyn and Dobie are two of nine Glasgow players in the starting 15 as a reward for their fine form.
Franco Smith’s side lead the United Rugby Championship and have defeated Toulouse and Saracens over the past month to make a perfect start in the Champions Cup.
Scotland (15-1)
Tom Jordan; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (c), Jamie Dobie; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar-Mills, Max Williamson, Gregor Brown, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Darcy Graham
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Italy Scotland six nation 2026 Team news