Wednesday 8 June 2022
Hogg and Russell out of Scotland squad for South America tour

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has been named as skipper for the upcoming tour.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 12:09 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SCOTLAND CAPTAIN STUART Hogg and key playmaker Finn Russell were both left out of a 40-man squad announced Wednesday for an upcoming tour of South America.

Full-back Hogg and fly-half Russell have both had a heavy playing schedule since they were each involved in last year’s British and Irish Lions series in South Africa.

But they were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following a night out in Edinburgh after a Six Nations win away to Italy, which cast doubt over whether Hogg would retain the captaincy when that tournament was completed.

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has been named as skipper for the upcoming tour, which will include an ‘A’ match against Chile later this month and three Tests against Argentina in July.

Chris Harris, who was also involved in the Lions squad, is not included, but Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson, who all appeared for the combined side, have been selected by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

