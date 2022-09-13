Scotland name 25-man squad for Ireland and Ukraine matches

SCOTLAND HAVE NAMED their squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

Captain Andy Robertson misses out after the Liverpool defender was injured in the closing stages of last week’s Champions League defeat at Napoli.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has been recalled, however.

The 28-year-old, capped 22 times, controversially withdrew from the squad for the vital Group F double-header against Moldova and Denmark last November but was subsequently pictured on his club’s training ground.

Boss Steve Clarke revealed last March that Fraser had apologised for his actions and the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth wideman is back in favour.

Striker Ross Stewart and defenders John Souttar and Liam Cooper also miss out through injury.

There are recalls for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Rangers duo Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin.

Clarke’s side play the Ukrainians home and away, either side of facing Stephen Kenny’s side at Hampden Park on 24 September.

Scotland have six points from three games, one behind leaders Ukraine, while Ireland have four points.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming UEFA #NationsLeague triple-header. pic.twitter.com/yNhIQHVhMh — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 13, 2022

