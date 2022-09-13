Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 13 September 2022
Advertisement

Scotland name 25-man squad for Ireland and Ukraine matches

Captain Andy Robertson misses but Ryan Fraser has been recalled by manager Steve Clarke.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 945 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5864918
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Image: PA
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND HAVE NAMED their squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

Captain Andy Robertson misses out after the Liverpool defender was injured in the closing stages of last week’s Champions League defeat at Napoli.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has been recalled, however.

The 28-year-old, capped 22 times, controversially withdrew from the squad for the vital Group F double-header against Moldova and Denmark last November but was subsequently pictured on his club’s training ground.

Boss Steve Clarke revealed last March that Fraser had apologised for his actions and the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth wideman is back in favour.

Striker Ross Stewart and defenders John Souttar and Liam Cooper also miss out through injury.

There are recalls for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Rangers duo Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin.

Clarke’s side play the Ukrainians home and away, either side of facing Stephen Kenny’s side at Hampden Park on 24 September.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Scotland have six points from three games, one behind leaders Ukraine, while Ireland have four points. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie