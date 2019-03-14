Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England

SEAN MAITLAND HAS been selected in the number 15 shirt for Scotland’s meeting with England in the final round of the Six Nations.

Having missed last weekend’s defeat to Wales through injury, the Saracens player returns in one of six changes to Gregor Townsend’s side for Saturday’s game at Twickenham [KO 5.00pm, Virgin Media One].

Maitland and Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan replace injured duo Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Semyour. The other change to the backs sees Pete Horne make way for Sam Johnson.

There are two adjustments to the back row, where Hamish Watson starts in place of the injured Jamie Ritchie, and Sam Skinner returns from injury at the expense of Josh Strauss. Magnus Bradbury moves to number eight.

Ben Toolis is selected in the second row instead of Jonny Gray, making it an all-Edinburgh pack with the exception of Exeter Chiefs man Skinner.

“Winning away from home tends to be achieved through an outstanding defensive performance and we are determined to deliver that this Saturday,” said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. “At times against Wales we weren’t aggressive or accurate enough so that has been a focus for us this week in training.”

Should Ireland manage to overcome Wales on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be hoping a favour from Scotland in London will give them another championship at England’s expense.

Scotland (v England):

15. Sean Maitland (Saracens)

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

13. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

1. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh — captain)

3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh)

4. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

6. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

8. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

17. Gordon Reid (London Irish)

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

19. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

20. Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)

21. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne)

22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

23. Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)

