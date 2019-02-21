This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat

Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones, Finn Russell and Ryan Wilson all miss out this weekend through injury.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 10:25 AM
57 minutes ago 1,658 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505117
Pete Horne in possession for Scotland against Ireland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Pete Horne in possession for Scotland against Ireland.
Pete Horne in possession for Scotland against Ireland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

INJURIES HAVE FORCED Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend to make four changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with France in Paris [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

Three of those amendments are in the back division, from which full-back Stuart Hogg, centre Huw Jones and out-half Finn Russell will all be absent. They’re replaced by Blair Kinghorn, Nick Grigg and Pete Horne.

The other change from the Scots’ recent defeat to Ireland sees Magnus Bradbury added to the back-row in place of Ryan Wilson. 

“Injuries create opportunities for others to show what they can do and, throughout the past couple of seasons, we’ve seen a number of players really step up,” said Townsend.

“All of the players coming in started against Argentina in the summer, which ranks as one of our best ever away performances. 

“On top of that there is cohesion forged through familiarity at club level — Magnus [Bradbury] in the back-row lines up with club-mate Jamie Ritchie, and Pete Horne and Nick Grigg are either side of Sam Johnson in the backs.”

Looking ahead to a meeting with a French side aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat in this year’s Six Nations, Townsend said: “At home, France have played really well in the past two championships.

“They were 16-0 up at half-time against Wales, and their previous Six Nations games before included a win over England and a last-minute defeat to the eventual Irish team that went on to win the Grand Slam.

“They are a very dangerous opponent, combining power, ambition and skill. Their individual talent is outstanding and, when they get things right — which has predominantly been in the Six Nations at home — they’ve played with a real collective spirit and fed off the emotion of the crowd. They will certainly be fired up following their loss at Twickenham.

“Like France, we too are coming off the back of a defeat and want to show a better picture of ourselves and play closer to our potential. The players invested a huge amount of effort against Ireland and this energy will be essential once again this weekend.”

Scotland (v France):

15. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)
14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
13. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)
10. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne — captain)

1. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)
2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)
3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)
4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
6. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)
7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
8. Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)
17. Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors)
18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)
19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
20. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons)
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    FOOTBALL
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie