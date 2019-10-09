6 mins ago

Here we all are again, and sure we may as well enjoy these fine, fresh midweek Rugby World Cup matches while we can because the teams involved are now looking ahead to possible knockout fixtures or their in-flight movies on the way home.

At the scene of Ireland’s loss to Japan this morning our focus is on Scotland as they try to continue their bounce back from that opening weekend loss to Ireland.

Kick-off on eir Sport is at 8.15, so you have time to find yourself a screen before Gregor Townsend’s men set about running up a score on the biggest possible minnow.