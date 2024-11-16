Yet despite coming up against an in-form McManus and suffering the gut punch of a last-second levelling goal, Slaughtneil would not be denied.
Slaughtneil through to Ulster final after thrilling win over Cushendall
LAST UPDATE | 11 mins ago
SLAUGHTNEIL WON A thrilling Ulster SHC semi-final against Cushendall, 1-36 to 3-26.
Neil McManus forced the game to extra time with a goal from distance in the last moments of normal time. The star forward finished normal time with a personal tally of 3-9.
Yet despite coming up against an in-form McManus and suffering the gut punch of a last-second levelling goal, Slaughtneil would not be denied.
In extra-time, the well-conditioned Derry side started quickly and established a three-point lead, which was reduced to one at the break.
Yet they kicked again in the second half of extra time to run out four-point winners.
Elsewhere, Scotstown saw off Erne Gaels of Fermanagh 0-19 to 0-6 at Brewster Park to set up a meeting with Kilcoo in the semi-final of the Ulster SFC.
Erne Gaels, winners of their county championship for the first time in 43 years, came in as underdogs against regular Ulster contenders Scotstown.
By half-time the Monaghan side were in control, leading 0-14 to 0-3. Indeed, they had asserted themselves from the start and led 0-10 to 0-1 after the first quarter.
Jack McCarron accounted for 0-9 of Scotstown’s total, with eight points coming from frees. Conor McCarthy finished with 0-5 to his name.
Scotstown, backboned by county players including Rory Beggan, McCarthy, Kieran Hughes and Darren Hughes and McCarron, now face the Down champions, who will be desperate to avenge last year’s quarter-final when Scotstown beat Kilcoo 0-12 to 1-8.
GAA Ulster SFC