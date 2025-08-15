Scott Barrett returns to lead All Blacks against Argentina

CAPTAIN SCOTT BARRETT returns from injury to lead a strong All Blacks side against Argentina in their opening Rugby Championship clash on Saturday in Cordoba.

The 31-year-old lock has recovered from a calf injury and is one of nine changes to the team that finished the series against France in Hamilton in July.

New Zealand will be favoured to beat Argentina, but the days when an All Blacks victory over the Pumas was taken for granted are over.

Coach Scott Robertson has gone with experience, with Barrett starting alongside Netherlands-born Fabian Holland in the second row.

Ardie Savea was picked at No 8 for what will be his 98th Test for the All Blacks and 100th match.

Tupou Vaa’i returns after missing the Hamilton win through injury to slot in at blindside flanker and Du’Plessis Kirifi was selected at openside.

Cortez Ratima starts at scrumhalf with the returning Beauden Barrett at flyhalf.

The bench is also packed with experience, with backs Finlay Christie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie boasting 172 Test caps between them.

“We’ve had a great week of training in Buenos Aires and the group is ready to go out and perform,” Robertson said.

“We know the Pumas identity is a fast and physical game and we’ve selected a team that will embrace the occasion.

“It’s been 30 years since the All Blacks played in Cordoba and we are looking forward to the passion and energy of the home crowd.”

Three-time World Cup winners New Zealand won 28 of the first 29 Tests against the South Americans, with the other drawn.

But the unpredictable Pumas have won three of 10 internationals between the countries since, two of which came in Christchurch and Wellington.

New Zealand warmed up for the Rugby Championship with a hat-trick of home victories over a France side lacking many resting stars, including scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

New Zealand (v Argentina)

(15-9) Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; (1-8) Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland; Tupou Vaa’i, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Finlay Christie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie.

– © AFP 2025