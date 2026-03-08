Police Scotland Chief condemns 'shameful' scenes at Ibrox and confirms arrests made

POLICE STATED THEY faced “extreme hostility and violence” during a post-match pitch invasion at Ibrox which impacted Celtic staff and players.

A number of arrests have been made after fans clashed following the Hoops’ Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-final win.

Hundreds of Rangers fans, many of them coming from the section housing the Union Bears ultras, charged towards the Broomloan Stand after some of the 7,500 visiting supporters ran on to the pitch to celebrate.

A flare was launched towards the Broomloan Stand and it continued to be thrown around as police and stewards formed a barrier between both sets of fans.

Police officers apprehended a fan after Celtic players, including Tomas Cvancara, ran to the scene amid an incident involving a member of their backroom staff.

Cvancara, who scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out, was later interviewed on Premier Sports with blood stains on his strip.

Footage also showed Celtic right-back Julian Araujo being pushed by a Rangers supporter before he was able to run towards the tunnel.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen described the scenes as “shameful”.

She added: “A number of arrests have already been made, and Police Scotland will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out a robust investigation following the scenes on the pitch at the conclusion of the match.

“Officers and stewards were faced with extreme hostility and violence over a sustained period, with many individuals having armed themselves with items clearly intended to cause harm.

“Officers and members of the public have been injured in this despicable display and I want to express my thanks to all officers and staff deployed.”

She added that the investigation would include the actions of fans who got into the Broomloan end without tickets before the game.

Asked about the altercation between a spectator and one of his staff, Celtic manager Martin O’Neill said: “As we were making our way back, I think there was some sort of fracas; somebody tried to get on the field. I don’t know, all I saw was there was a bit of a scrum down at the bottom.

“And as you say, maybe it does taint proceedings, but I think there’s an element of self-protection in that one. So if that’s the case, please, I’m making judgments here on things that I only half saw.”

O’Neill added: “The security men, in fairness to them, were wanting to get people off. But there is a natural euphoria about winning a game and about fans joining in. If this has gone too far, that would be disappointing.”

Asked if he had spoken to the players about the incidents, O’Neill said: “I just said well done to the team and I went into my own little room to cool down myself. My heart’s beating at a rate that a 74-year-old’s shouldn’t be doing.”

The SFA condemned the “behaviour from supporters entering the field of play” and added: “An investigation will be carried out immediately in line with the Judicial Panel Protocol.”

Rangers head coach Danny Rohl said of the trouble: “I was not on the pitch in this moment. I didn’t see it until now.

“Nobody likes to see this. It was a great atmosphere in 120 minutes. All the other things should not be in the stadium or around football.”