Ireland dealt Seamus Coleman injury blow

STEPHEN KENNY’S WOES have deepened with confirmation that Seamus Coleman will miss Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia on Tuesday.

Coleman felt his hamstring in the closing minutes of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan, and the FAI have confirmed he is out of Tuesday’s game. Cyrus Christie has been called up as a replacement, and will link up with the squad tomorrow, the day prior to the match.

With just one point from 12 available in Group A so far, Ireland have no realistic chance of qualification but the Serbia game has nonetheless taken on major importance for Stephen Kenny, as he seeks to win his first competitive game in charge and prove the talk of improvement and progress is true.

Kenny has already lost Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins to injury, while Shane Long is missing following his positive Covid test.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Cyrus Christie (Fulham)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)