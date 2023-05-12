Seamus Coleman undergoes knee surgery and 'should be fit for next season'

SEAMUS COLEMAN’S SLIM hopes of being available for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month have been ended after Everton manager Sean Dyche confirmed he’s targeting the start of next season for a return.

But the Toffees boss was as reluctant to be drawn on the 34-year-old’s future at Goodison Park beyond this Premier League campaign.

Coleman’s contract runs out in the summer and Everton’s status for next season had not yet been decided as they’re just two points above the relegation zone with three games remaining – the first of which is the visit of Manchester City on Sunday.

Advertisement

Coleman required surgery on a knee injury he suffered against Leicester City at the end of April, and while he managed to avoid cruciate ligament damage, he will need months rather than weeks to recover.

Ireland face Greece and Gibraltar on 16 and 19 June, respectively, by which time his club fate should also be known.

“Seamus did have an operation and it has gone well. All being well he should be fit for next season,” Dyche said.

“I will be speaking to him ongoing. He is well in the loop where he sits at this football club.

“There are some outlines that I’ve been speaking with Kev Thelwell (director of football) about, a way forward, but at the end of the day it still comes down to what is happening now,” added Dyche.

“When I got here the noise was about Everton being done. We’ve obviously shown we are not done and there is more life in what we are doing.

That does change things. Being in the Premier League is a different viewpoint, that’s the first concern.

“But there are some background chats about what is needed because you have to continue. It’s a fluid business, one that I’m used to. You are always fluid thinking anyway, it’s not about an exact thought.

“It’s about different scenarios with players, player contracts, ways the club is operating, ways they are looking to operate.

“Ultimately this season it is about getting past this situation and growing for the future.”