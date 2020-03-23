This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seamus Coleman makes hefty donation to group feeding Ireland's frontline workers

The Ireland captain donated €20,000 to ‘Feed the Heroes.’

By Emma Duffy Monday 23 Mar 2020, 9:03 AM
21 minutes ago 787 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5054526
Seamus Coleman has donated €20k to the 'Feed the Heroes' fundraiser.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Seamus Coleman has donated €20k to the 'Feed the Heroes' fundraiser.
Seamus Coleman has donated €20k to the 'Feed the Heroes' fundraiser.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman has made a hefty donation to a support group helping to feed frontline workers on these shores through the Covid-19 crisis, in another stunning gesture from the Everton defender.

Coleman made a €20,000 donation to ‘Feed the Heroes,’ a volunteer group whose fund has soared to €300,000 in the past week.

That money goes towards sending food to doctors, nurses and other frontline workers battling the virus in Ireland.

A message earlier yesterday from Feed the Heroes, which was set up by Cian O’Flaherty and Tad McAllister, read:

“A week ago today, we setup a go fund me and website to get food to the frontline. Since then 7300 people have donated €273,516 to our cause. That’s you. Thank you from all of us and the people we have served.

“In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide. There is a lot more to come next week.

We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsibility they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country.

“Our partners are dropping planned meals in coordination with frontline staff where it’s needed. This has been greeted with an incredibly powerful sense of solidarity. You have had an impact.

“You have helped us to become an incredibly important part of the national response to Covid-19. That was not what we thought we might do at the start but we’re here now and we will step up and make sure your donations go where they can have an impact. We see you all want to let those on the front line know that we appreciate them, we see them and we stand (albeit socially distant) in solidarity with them all.

“Thank you from all of us.”

Donegal man Coleman is one of a number of top footballers to endorse the work of the group, and he is set to release a social media video today alongside ex-Ireland internationals Keith Andrews and Damien Duff, among others.

At the time of writing, nearly 7,500 donors had contributed to the cause, raising €300,710. The goal started as €200.

You can donate to and find out more about Feed the Heroes here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie