Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman was forced to withdraw from Everton’s starting XI for today’s Premier League meeting away to Newcastle due to a late illness.
The Toffees defender was named at right back by manager Marco Silva, but was forced out of Saturday’s game at St James’ Park shortly before kick-off.
Coleman endured a frustrating start to this season, but has been back in form in recent weeks, picking up an assist during a 3-0 defeat of Cardiff while also impressing during last weekend’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool.
The 30-year-old was named in Mick McCarthy’s provisional 38-man squad for this month’s Euro 2020 double-header away to Gibraltar and at home Georgia in two weeks’ time and is expected to start in both qualifiers.
Coleman took part in Everton’s warm-up in Newcastle this afternoon, but lasted only five minutes before being replaced in Silva’s starting XI by Jonjoe Kenny at full-back — with Gylfi Sigurdsson taking the captain’s armband.
🔄 | Seamus Coleman now misses the game due to illness.— Everton (@Everton) March 9, 2019
🔹 Jonjoe Kenny replaces him in the starting XI.
🔹 Tom Davies comes into the matchday squad.
🔹Gylfi Sigurdsson is captain.#EFCawayday
