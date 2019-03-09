This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness

The defender initially took part in the Toffees’ warm-up at St James’ Park, but lasted only five minutes before being withdrawn.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 4:07 PM
The 30-year-old put in an impressive display against Liverpool last weekend.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman was forced to withdraw from Everton’s starting XI for today’s Premier League meeting away to Newcastle due to a late illness.

The Toffees defender was named at right back by manager Marco Silva, but was forced out of Saturday’s game at St James’ Park shortly before kick-off.

Coleman endured a frustrating start to this season, but has been back in form in recent weeks, picking up an assist during a 3-0 defeat of Cardiff while also impressing during last weekend’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The 30-year-old was named in Mick McCarthy’s provisional 38-man squad for this month’s Euro 2020 double-header away to Gibraltar and at home Georgia in two weeks’ time and is expected to start in both qualifiers.

Coleman took part in Everton’s warm-up in Newcastle this afternoon, but lasted only five minutes before being replaced in Silva’s starting XI by Jonjoe Kenny at full-back — with Gylfi Sigurdsson taking the captain’s armband.

