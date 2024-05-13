Seamus Coleman gives update on Everton future

SEAMUS COLEMAN says he will “have a think” about his next move after being offered a new contract to stay at Everton.

The Donegal native holds the record for most Premier League appearances at the club.

However, injury problems have limited his first-team action this season — the Ireland international has made 11 Premier League appearances, but only six of those have been starts.

His contract expires this summer, meaning Sunday’s clash away to Arsenal could be his final game for the Toffees.

“The club means everything to me,” the Ireland defender told the club’s TV channel. “I suppose I live and breathe it like everyone else. It’s been a hell of a ride — the last two or three years — and it’s not a case that you just turn up for work, go home and forget about it.

“You live and breathe it, and it’s been tough. But I absolutely love this football club, I love this stadium. We’ve got another year here at Goodison, so I’m happy to have been offered something and I’ll have a think.

“This football club means everything to me and, as I said before when I signed my last contract, it is hard to walk away from something you love.”

Earlier this month, Everton boss Sean Dyche suggested the 35-year-old was set to sign on for his 16th Premier League season since signing from Sligo Rovers for £60,000.

“I’ve already spoken to him about his view, and at this stage, there’s another couple of weeks left, I said reflect on where you’re at.

“But I think his thirst is to keep playing, so we’ll be looking into that.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to wonder about his last game or not at this stage, and certainly that’s his words not mine.

“He’s made it clear at this stage his mindset is to keep playing.”