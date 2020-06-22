This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
League One side reward their Irish captain with new two-year deal

Seamus Conneely has penned a contract which will keep him with Accrington Stanley until 2022.

By Paul Dollery Monday 22 Jun 2020, 3:59 PM
Accrington Stanley's Seamus Conneely (left) tracking compatriot Alan Judge during a game against Ipswich Town in January.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
ACCRINGTON STANLEY HAVE announced that Irish midfielder Seamus Conneely has signed a new two-year contract.

The League One club’s captain, who was due to become a free agent at the end of the month, has opted to extend his stay in Lancashire until 2022.

Conneely has made 219 appearances for the club in all competitions since making the move from Sligo Rovers in January 2015.

The Galway native, who turns 32 next month, skippered Accrington when they were crowned 2017-18 League Two champions. The club has since consolidated its place in the third tier of English football for the past two seasons.

“I am delighted to sign a new two-year contract at Accrington Stanley and thankful to the manager and the chairman for allowing me to stay for another two seasons,” Conneely told the club’s official website.

“I have been here since 2015, six seasons, and have had a wonderful time heading into the play-offs in 2016 and the highlight was winning the League Two title and playing in League One. Hopefully there are more successful times to come as well.”

Conneely began his career in competitive senior football with Galway United, from whom he was signed by Sheffield United in 2011.

Having been unable to make the first-team breakthrough during an 18-month spell at Bramall Lane, the former Ireland U21 international returned to the League of Ireland.

With Sligo Rovers, he became a Premier Division, FAI Cup and Setanta Sports Cup winner before returning to England by joining Accrington Stanley.

22.06.20 'So much fitter than the player we got in January' - Bowyer hails McGeady's display

